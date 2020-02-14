JUST IN
Adani group signs agreement with AAI for development of three airports

In 2018, the government decided to privatise airports at Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Representative image of an airport | Photo: Wikipedia

Adani Group on Friday inked agreements with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the management, operations and development of Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow airports.

"Today, as we sign the concession agreements for Mangaluru, Lucknow & A'bad with the AAI, its the beginning of another historic journey catering to India's exponential airport infra demands," Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

In 2018, the government decided to privatise airports at Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. It was for operation, management and development of these aerodromes through public-private partnership model.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) won the rights to run these six airports after competitive bidding process.

First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 15:45 IST

