Adani group signs agreement with AAI for development of three airports

on Friday inked agreements with the (AAI) for the management, operations and development of Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow airports.

"Today, as we sign the concession agreements for Mangaluru, Lucknow & A'bad with the AAI, its the beginning of another historic journey catering to India's exponential airport infra demands," chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet.



In 2018, the government decided to privatise airports at Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. It was for operation, management and development of these aerodromes through public-private partnership model.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) won the rights to run these six airports after competitive bidding process.