Adani Group to acquire MBCPNL portfolio from Sadbhav Infra for Rs 1,680 cr

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Steps to undertake while conducting a mid-year review of your portfolio
Rs 12,700-crore Mumbai coastal project taps new state-of-the-art technology
Adani Enterprises shares hit new high; m-cap touches Rs 1.5-trillion mark
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
-
Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises (AEL), on Monday announced it would be acquiring Maharashtra Border Check Post Network (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, at an enterprise value of Rs 1,680 crore.
ARTL plans to acquire 100 per cent stake in Sadbhav, a mid-size construction company with a strong portfolio in highway sector.
ARTL, which develops, constructs, operates, and manages roads and highway projects in India, will acquire 49 per cent stake in MBCPNL, with the option to acquire additional stake, the company said in its release.
“This acquisition strategically dovetails into Adani Group’s formidable strength in logistics, a force-multiplying business adjacency for ARTL,” Krishna Prakash Maheshwari, chief executive officer of ARTL, was quoted as saying.
Shares of AEL on Monday ended at Rs 1,430 apiece on the BSE, down 0.5 per cent from the previous close. The deal is subject to customary regulatory and lender approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021-22.
MBCPNL has 24 integrated checkposts, with exclusive service fee collection rights from commercial vehicles for all key traffic routes in and out of Maharashtra. The entity connects Maharashtra with six neighbouring states, which covers over 20 per cent of commercial road traffic in India.
MBCPNL has a strong business model, underlined by long-term concession, good traffic growth, inflation protection, and robust margins, said the company in its release.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU