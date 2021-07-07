Adani Group to raise over $1.5 bn to refinance Mumbai airport debt

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
A lotus-shaped landing field: GVK group reveals Navi Mumbai airport design
Adani completes purchase of 23.5% stake in Mumbai International Airport
BS READS: Rs 10,000-cr hit behind govt plan to sell Delhi, Mumbai airports
-
Mumbai airport is looking to raise bonds worth $1.5 billion to refinance the debt of Mumbai’s international airport amid a slump in air travel owing to the ongoing pandemic.
The plan to raise capital comes months after the Adani group announced acquisition of the GVK-group-owned MIAL. In February, the Adani group acquired 23.5 per cent stakes in the Mumbai airport from two South African investors, while the acquisition of GVK group’s 50.5 per cent stake in Mumbai airport is still in process.
Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among banks in talks to provide funds to Adani Airport Holdings. Deutsche Bank AG, too, is in talks, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The groups declined comment.
MIAL has a debt of about Rs 9,000 crore, including project term loan of about Rs 5,470 crore. In March, MIAL’s board approved a plan to raise 10-year rupee or foreign currency denominated bonds worth $1.5 billion to refinance the existing debt. The bonds could be listed at London, Singapore or other global stock exchanges according to the plan.
The airport is also considering availing a bridge loan which could be repaid through the proceeds of the bond. The board also approved increase in the existing borrowing limit of the company from Rs 16,500 crore to Rs 25,000 crore to facilitate the capital raise.
Airports in India have been hit by the two waves of pandemic. The sharp drop in traffic has impacted both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue streams. In March, rating agency ICRA said Indian airports could suffer a loss of Rs 5,400 crore in FY21.
A sector expert said investors could adopt a wait-and-watch attitude before infusing capital in the aviation sector due to the ongoing uncertainties. “There needs to be a sustained trafficrecovery. There is also fear that further waves of pandemic will hit travel again,” an expert said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU