JUST IN
Adani group to repay $790 million share-backed loans, says report
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth Rs 185 crore
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd
NTPC transfers 15 renewable energy assets to NGEL for Rs 10,000 crore
TCIL enters into pact with BSNL for captive non-public network services
Asian Development Bank agrees for funding Rs 1,311.20 cr tourism projects
Investors jittery as Vedanta stocks, bonds take a hit amid debt worries
Decoded: How the GACs will respond to grievances of online users
Tata Power Renewable board okays allotment of 200 mn shares to GreenForest
RPSG Capital Ventures expands D2C portfolio, invests in oral care brand
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth Rs 185 crore
icon-arrow-left
NHPC's Rs 32k-cr hydel project near China border gets Centre's approval
Business Standard

Adani group to repay $790 million share-backed loans, says report

Adani Green Energy also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via an $800 million, three-year credit line, said the people, who declined to be identified as they were not authÂ­orised to speak with media

Topics
Adani Group | Loan repayment | Adani Green Energy

Agencies 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Group plans to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth $690 million to $790 million by March-end, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the conglomerate seeks to burnish its credit profile after a short-seller attack.

The plan comes even as the group holds a fixed-income roadshow this week in Singapore and Hong Kong to shore up investor confidence amid share price falls and a regulatory probe.

Adani Green Energy also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via an $800 million, three-year credit line, said the people, who declined to be identified as they were not auth­orised to speak with media.

The group presented both plans to bondholders in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the people said. The three-day roadshow is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

CFO at Hong Kong roadshow: No refinancing plans

Adani Group isn’t seeking to refinance debt or inject capital, its finance chief said on the sidelines of an investor roadshow aimed at rebuilding confidence in the crisis-ridden conglomerate.

Chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh made the remarks in response to questions from Bloomberg News while attending investor meetings in Hong Kong Tuesday, the second leg of an Asian tour that began in Singapore this week.

When asked “Are you looking to refinance any debt?” on the sidelines of the Hong Kong roadshow Tuesday, Singh said: “No, we don’t have anything major at all.”

“There’s no transactions,” he added, without specifying a time frame or elaborating further. He also said “No” in response to the question: “Are you looking to inject any capital?”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 22:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.