JUST IN
HUL, GSK Asia to scrap distribution pact for OTC products by next year
Twitter's current travails with advertisers bring focus on brand safety
Aim to source 70% power requirement from solar energy in FY24: ABD
Marks & Spencer India to speed up expansion amid global headwinds
Premium hotel inventory may rise 3.5-4% this financial year, says report
Nykaa shares slump as one-year lockup period of pre-IPO investors ends
World's largest beer maker adds Budweiser whiskey to its menu in India
Cost inflation overhang set to hit Jubilant FoodWorks in near term
A Rs 5,000 cr opportunity: Hinterland is Pine Labs' BNPL money-spinner
Global Investors Meet: ESR inks pact with K'taka govt to invest Rs 2,500 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HUL, GSK Asia to scrap distribution pact for OTC products by next year
Business Standard

Adani Ports acquires 49.38 % stake in Indian Oiltanking for Rs 1,050 cr

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said that it has acquired a 49.38 per cent stake in Indian Oiltanking, a developer and operator of liquid storage facilities

Topics
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ | Adani Ports | Indian oil refiners

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said that it has acquired a 49.38 per cent stake in Indian Oiltanking, a developer and operator of liquid storage facilities, for Rs 1,050 crore.

APSEZ, the flagship transportation arm of the Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.

The acquisition, APSEZ said, was well-aligned with its strategy of becoming the largest transport utility in the country. The agreement also includes acquisition of an additional 10 per cent equity stake in IOT Utkal Energy Services, a 71.57 per cent subsidiary of Indian Oiltanking, the company said.

For the uninitiated, Indian Oiltanking has built a network of six terminals across five states over the last 26 years. It has a total capacity of 2.4 million kilolitres (KL) for storage of crude and finished petroleum products. This includes owned facilities as well as those under the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model.

The owned facilities include Navghar terminal in Maharashtra, Raipur terminal in Chhattisgarh and Goa terminal, the company said. This has a capacity of 0.5 million KL. BOOT capacity, on the other hand, constitutes 1.9 million KT, APSEZ said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.