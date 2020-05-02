JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Ports and SEZ promoters release 56.6 million pledged shares

The promoter family trust holds 39.34 per cent in APSEZ

Topics
Adani Ports   |   Pledged Shares

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Saturday said its promoters Gautam S Adani and Rajesh Adani on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust have released pledge on 5.66 crore equity shares held in the company, comprising its 2.78 per cent holding.

The promoter family trust holds 39.34 per cent in APSEZ.

Adani Group in a BSE filing disclosed the "release of pledge on 5,66,19,000 equity shares of APSEZ".

Of this pledge on 1.53 crore shares comprising 0.75 per cent holding were released on April 27, it said in the filing.

Pledge on the remaining 4.12 crore shares comprising 2.03 per cent holding was released on April 30, it added.
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 23:16 IST

