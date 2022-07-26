Adani Ports Q1 results: How did the company perform in last four quarters

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) will announce its financial for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q1FY23) on Tuesday. .

The income of the company rose to Rs 4,417.8 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 4,072.4 crore in Q4FY21. However, the expenses of the company rose from Rs 2,526.9 to Rs 3,309 crore in the same period.

APSEZ is primarily engaged in developing, operating and maintaining the ports services, ports-related infrastructure development activities and development of infrastructure in the special economic zone. Currently, it operates 13 ports and terminals across India.

In Q3FY22, APSEZ had recorded a 6 per cent fall in the net profit to Rs 1,479 crore. In Q3FY21, the net profit was recorded at Rs 1,577 crore.

In the first quarter of FY22, the company recorded a robust 77 per cent growth in its EBITDA from Rs 758 crore to Rs 1,342 crore YOY. The operating revenue had jumped almost 100 per cent from Rs 2,293 crore to Rs 4,557 crore.

According to the company's financial statements, the earnings per share (EPS) fell to Rs 4.85 from Rs 6.97 in the previous year.

In Q4FY22, the company carried a record cargo volume of 312 MMT with Mundra port alone handling 150 MMT, a feat never achieved by any other commercial port in the country.

Company on July 7, 2022, approved the appointment of D Muthukumaran as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from July 25, 2022.

Later, on July 18, APSEZ jointly with Israel's Gadot Group, won a tender to privatise Haifa port, the second largest port in Israel.