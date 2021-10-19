JUST IN
Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures

The company has raised Rs 1,000 crores today by allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each on private placement basis

Press Trust of India 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said the company has raised Rs 1,000 crore by allotment of secured, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures (NCD) on the private placement basis.

“The company has raised Rs 1,000 crores today by allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each on private placement basis," it said.

First Published: Tue, October 19 2021. 00:25 IST

