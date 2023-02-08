JUST IN
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
India's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs
Adani Power reports 96% decline in profits, cites high coal import costs
Shree Cements posts 44% fall in Dec-quarter profit on high fuel costs
Finance cost weighs on India Inc's earnings in Q3; operating profit dips
Adani-owned NDTV's profit more than halves for Q3 on advertising drop
Sobha Ltd Q3 profit halves as land purchase costs surge, expenses up 51.7%
Thermax profit after tax up 59% y-o-y to Rs 126 cr in Dec quarter
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals net profit rises 9.45% to Rs 165 cr in Q3
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit rises 91.5% to Rs 1,588 cr; ARPU up at Rs 193
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Bharti Airtel targets top 150 cities and towns for 5G subscriber expansion
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%

Company's amalgamation with six of its operating subsidiaries receives approval from secured creditors

Topics
Adani Power | Q3 results | EBITDA

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm

Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 96 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to nearly Rs 9 crore for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022 (Q3 FY23), compared with Rs 218 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

In the September and June quarters of this financial year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 696 crore and Rs 4,780 crore. The June quarter was amongst Adani Power's best-ever periods in terms of top-line and bottom-line.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased nearly 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,764 crore in Q3, mainly due to higher regulatory claims, increased operating capacity, and improved tariff realisation. Revenue in the year-ago period stood at Rs 5,361 crore. In the September and June quarters, the company had reported revenues of Rs 7,044 crore and Rs 13,723 crore.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) was marginally lower year-on-year to Rs 1,996 crore, constrained mainly by the impact of fuel costs including higher import coal prices, the company said. A year ago, Ebitda was Rs 2,003 crore. In the September and June quarters, Ebitda was Rs 2,350 crore and Rs 7,506 crore each.

"With the resolution of most of its regulatory issues now, Adani Power is well placed in terms of liquidity to meet its present commitments and growth requirements," said Anil Sardana, managing director, Adani Power.

“With its strategically located and efficient power plants, Adani Power is poised to gain maximum advantage from India’s growing power demand and provide stable, reliable, and affordable power supply,” Sardana said.

On the operational front, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 42.1 per cent and a power sale volume of 11.8 billion units (BU) in Q3FY23, as compared to a PLF of 41 per cent and power sale volume of 10.6 BU in the same period last year.

The amalgamation of Adani Power with six of its operating subsidiaries received approval from secured creditors. The amalgamation process is expected to be completed shortly.

On Wednesday, ahead of the results, Adani Power’s shares closed trade 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 182 apiece on the BSE. In the last one year, the Adani Power stock has risen 68.44 per cent on the BSE, even as the benchmark BSE Sensex has increased 4.94 per cent in the same period.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Power

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 19:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.