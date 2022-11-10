Adani, Reliance among 15 bidders in race to buy Future Retail's assets

The Group and Reliance Industries, India’s top business conglomerates, are among 15 bidders that have sent their expressions of interest (EoI) to acquire the assets of bankrupt .

Banking sources said April Moon Retail Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Holdings and promoters of Flemingo Group, Reliance Retail Ventures and Dharampal Satyapal Ltd, a consumer product firm, have submitted their EoI.

Holdings, OP Jindal group's Nalwa Steel and Power, Shalimar Corporation, UV Multiple Asset Investment Trust's Special Situation Fund and United Biotech have also sent their EoI by November 3, the extended deadline for potential buyers to submit their bids.

Lenders had made claims worth Rs 21,000 crore against as of August this year. A banking source said an EoI does not mean these are eligible to bid for Future Retail’s assets, as the resolution professional has to scrutinise and verify papers. After scrutiny, the will be asked to make binding offers and the highest weightage will go to those making upfront cash payment to banks.

was sent for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code after it defaulted on loans given by banks in India and abroad. Apart from listed entities, the promoter entries of founder Kishore Biyani also defaulted on loans.

Bankers said the pandemic devastated the Future group's stores, but the business was showing signs of financial stress even before.

A Rs 24,700 crore deal to sell all group businesses to Reliance Retail in August 2020 fell through after American retail giant Amazon filed multiple litigation against Future for failing to meet its commitment. Amazon was an investor in Future Coupon, a promoter entity of Future Retail, and had the option to acquire additional stake.

In 2019, raised funds at promoter-entities level. As of March 2019, the total debt of the four major promoter holding was estimated at Rs 11,970 crore ($1.58 billion). As the promoters had pledged their shares with private equity firms, its share price crashed as lenders seized shares following default and liquidated them in the market.

Between April and December of 2019, Future raised Rs 4,620 crore through a mix of debt, equity and stake sales. Of this, private equity major, Blackstone invested Rs 1,750 crore to buy a minority stake in Future Lifestyle Fashion.

Amazon invested Rs 1,430 crore in a promoter entity of Future Retail, Future Coupon. Future Coupon held a 50 per cent stake in Retail, but its stake fell in the last two years as lenders sold pledged shares.