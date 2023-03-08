JUST IN
Orion Innovation commits to increase women employee in India by 15%
Spinning mills fret over clamp on CU India from certifying organic textiles
Musk engages in heated exchange with ex-Twitter employee; apologises later
AI says 15% of total pilots are female, schedules all-women crew flights
GQG Partners likely to increase investment in Adani, says Rajiv Jain
Shyam Metalics eyes $1 bn in revenue from stainless steel business
Adani Group loan repayment: How do promoters raise money through pledging?
AI CEO calls for concerted efforts to curb unruly passenger behaviour
How electric scooters caught fancy of Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, shows data
Dr Reddy's recalls over 4,000 bottles of drug in US due to packaging error
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Orion Innovation commits to increase women employee in India by 15%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani repays $500 million bridge loan to regain investors' faith

Global banks had lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets last year, and a portion of this was due March 9

Topics
Adani Group | loans

Saikat Das & P R Sanjai | Bloomberg 

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

The Adani Group has repaid a $500 million bridge loan due Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, adding to a slew of other payments as the Indian conglomerate works to restore confidence in its financial health after a scathing short seller report.

The money was released to lenders on Tuesday, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. Some banks had balked at refinancing the debt following a report from Hindenburg Research late-January that sent Adani assets tumbling, Bloomberg News reported in February.

The empire led by billionaire Gautam Adani has since pre-paid about $2 billion of share-backed loans, made bond repayments on time and won another $1.9 billion investment from star investor Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners. That’s helped pare losses in the group’s market value to around $124 billion from as much as $153 billion.

Global banks had lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets last year, and a portion of this was due March 9. The next tranche of the loan comes due in 2024, one of the people said.

An email to the Adani Group wasn’t immediately answered on a public holiday in Ahmedabad.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 18:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.