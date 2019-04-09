Adani's Australian coal mine moves closer, wins key environmental approval

-
ALSO READ
Adani urges Australian state to speed up Carmichael coal mine approval
Insurance giants say no to Adani Mining's Carmichael project in Australia
Adani's contentious Australia coal mine edging closer toward development
Adani Group to fully fund troubled Carmichael coal mine in Australia
Adani to finance Australia project on its own, cut capital requirements
-
India's Adani Enterprises has stepped closer to construction of a thermal coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland after Australia's environment minister said on Tuesday it had approved a groundwater management plan.
"This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project," Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said in a statement.
The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead, Price said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU