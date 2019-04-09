JUST IN
Adani's Australian coal mine moves closer, wins key environmental approval

The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead,

Reuters  |  MELBOURNE 

Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani, group chairman, Adani Group Photo:PTI

India's Adani Enterprises has stepped closer to construction of a thermal coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland after Australia's environment minister said on Tuesday it had approved a groundwater management plan.

"This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project," Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said in a statement.

The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead, Price said.

 

