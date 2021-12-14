Adani's realty unit in talks to buy debt-laden Ozone group, says report

-
ALSO READ
India to phase out ozone-harming gases by 2023; industry says ready
Ozone level in Kolkata jumps 60% than normal, raises concern about health
We're inter-generational holders of equity: Gautam Adani on Mauritius funds
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
Gautam Adani not Asia's 2nd richest any more after stock market rout
-
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s realty unit is in advanced talks to take over beleaguered Indian developer Ozone Group at an enterprise value of about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Adani Realty Ltd. is seeking to take over the Bengaluru-based Ozone, which has an outstanding debt of more than 60 billion rupees ($790 million), one of the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. Ozone has ongoing projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, according to information available on its website.
A spokesman for Adani group declined to comment while Ozone group representatives didn’t respond to an email seeking comments.
As part of this transaction, Adani’s 10-year-old developer arm will be taking over the debt of Ozone which has been struggling to repay creditors. Ozone has delivered 13.5 million square feet of real estate projects so far and has 48 million square feet in various stages of development, it said on its website.
No final decision has been reached, and the discussions could still fall apart, the people said.
The closely-held realty arm of the ports-to-power group, helmed by Asia’s second richest person, will look for more stressed real estate companies and land parcels, they said, to rapidly scale up the business. Adani Realty has been developing residential and commercial projects of more than 69 million square feet across Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Kochi and Mundra, according to to the group website.
--With assistance from Suvashree Ghosh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU