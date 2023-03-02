JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Group sells Rs 15,446-cr stake to US equity boutique GQG Partners

"The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure," it said

Topics
Adani Group | APSEZ | Stake sale

Press Trust of India 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani group on Thursday said it has sold minority stakes in four of the conglomerate's listed companies to American equity investment boutique GQG Partners for Rs 15,446 crore.

In a statement, the group said shares in Adani Ports and Special Econmomic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) were sold through secondary market block deals.

"The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure," it said

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 18:58 IST

