JUST IN
Adani, TCG gear up for petrochemical foray as RIL eyes expansion in sector
Irdai asks reinsurers to keep 50% of Indian underwritten biz within country
IndiGo can wet lease Turkish Boeing 777 planes for a yr as govt eases rule
Swiss Challenge process on LIC's Reliance Capital debt sale fails
Indian pharma exports rise by 4.22% to $14.57 bn during April-Oct
Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 crore through secured redeemable NCDs
Trade unions threaten to boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman
Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha over 'Galwan' tweet
Adani arm seeks licence to expand power distribution in parts of Mumbai
Tension deepens at Adani's Vizhinjam port after protesters stop trucks
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Irdai asks reinsurers to keep 50% of Indian underwritten biz within country
Business Standard

Adani, TCG gear up for petrochemical foray as RIL eyes expansion in sector

Adani planning PVC plant in Mundra, Gujarat; TCG looking to make polymers, chemicals and PTA at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu

Topics
Adani Group | Reliance Industries | Petrochemicals industry

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Representative image
Representative image

The Adani group and The Chatterjee Group (TCG) are set to become key competitors of Reliance Industries (RIL) in petrochemicals, as the two players firm up plans to enter the sector. Adani group chairman Gautam Adani said last week in an interview to the Financial Times, that his conglomerate planned to invest over $4 billion in a petrochemical complex in Gujarat over the next few years.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 14:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.