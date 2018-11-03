Adani to buy transmission asset of KEC International for Rs 2.27 bn

Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Transmission will buy out KEC International’s Sikar transmission asset for Rs 2.27 billion; the two companies informed the exchanges separately on Saturday. “The company has entered into a share-purchase agreement with KEC International to acquire its entire stake of equity shares representing 99.99 per cent of the total issued, paid-up and subscribed equity share capital and preference shares in its subsidiary KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission,” Adani Transmission said in a statement.

