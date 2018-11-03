Adani Transmission Q2 net profit up 43% at Rs 95 crore

group firm Transmission Saturday posted about 43 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 95 crore in the three-month period ended September 2018.

The company had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 66.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

"PAT of the company for the second quarter of financial year (FY) 2019 has increased to Rs 95 crore versus Rs 67 crore in second quarter of FY 2018 after considering one time reversal of Rs 89 crore as per MERC Order. Otherwise PAT of second quarter FY 2019 of Rs 165 crore is 148 per cent higher than second FY 2018 PAT Rs 67 crore," the company said in a statement.

Total income of Transmission jumped by about 94 per cent to Rs 1,457.17 crore during the reported quarter as compared to Rs 751.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-2018.

"The second quarter of financial year 2019 has been equally encouraging for Construction of various projects won under TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) have achieved COD (Commercial Operation Date) during the current quarter and under construction other projects are well ahead of schedule and expected to achieve COD during the current financial year," Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, said.

