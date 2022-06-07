Adani to invest Rs 1.5K crore in ammunition complex in Uttar Pradesh

The will develop South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition manufacturing facility in . The company is investing Rs 1,500 crore project spread over 250 acres as part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor for this purpose.

It will comprise state-of-art technology across small and medium calibre ammunition.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the state government has given its nod to Adani Enterprises for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area on the outskirts of the city. Chatterjee said the cabinet gave its go-ahead to the company to set up the facility on 51.75 acres of land.