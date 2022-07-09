Adani to join telecom spectrum bid, will not enter consumer mobility space

-
ALSO READ
Will reduction in 5G spectrum prices keep Indian telcos flying?
Decks cleared for 5G auction but will you enjoy the benefits anytime soon?
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
5G auction, flat subscriber growth may weigh on Airtel, Voda Idea stocks
TMS Ep149: 5G spectrum prices, TDS on EPF, markets, Private 5G network
-
The Adani group on Saturday said that the company will participate in the government’s upcoming telecom spectrum auction but is not intending to enter the consumer mobility space.
"As India prepares to roll out next generation 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process," the company said in a statement.
The telecom department’s upcoming auction includes the coveted 5G band needed for high-speed internet connectivity.
"We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution and various manufacturing operations.
"If we are awarded 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will also align with our recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investments in education, healthcare and skill development in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology," the statement added.
The move would expand the conglomerate’s presence to a sector dominated by established players like Reliance Jio, which is part of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, Sunil Mittal-controlled Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Ltd.
The four players would first have to provide ownership details by July 12 and later a bidder-ownership compliance certificate. After that, there will be a pre-qualification of bidders. Companies will have the right to withdraw auction applications by July 19 and bidders will be announced the next day. The auction is expected to begin on July 27.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU