Adani to join telecom spectrum bid, will not enter consumer mobility space

The on Saturday said that the company will participate in the government’s upcoming telecom spectrum auction but is not intending to enter the consumer mobility space.

"As India prepares to roll out next generation 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process," the company said in a statement.

The telecom department’s upcoming auction includes the coveted 5G band needed for high-speed internet connectivity.

"We are participating in the auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution and various manufacturing operations.

"If we are awarded in the open bidding, it will also align with our recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investments in education, healthcare and skill development in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology," the statement added.

The move would expand the conglomerate’s presence to a sector dominated by established players like Reliance Jio, which is part of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, Sunil Mittal-controlled Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Ltd.

The four players would first have to provide ownership details by July 12 and later a bidder-ownership compliance certificate. After that, there will be a pre-qualification of bidders. will have the right to withdraw auction applications by July 19 and bidders will be announced the next day. The auction is expected to begin on July 27.