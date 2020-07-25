Adar Poonawalla: A rare risk-taking CEO with strong business acumen

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, believed that long-term lockdowns wouldn’t help much. Instead, the world needed a vaccine — fast.

In fact, he tweeted on March 26 (when the government announced its first “relief package” of sorts), "Given the scale of disruption a relief package of at least $200 billion should supercharge spending and restore confidence in our economy. We can recover it back through taxes as our growth rate moves beyond 6 per cent. I hope our FM announces this in phases soon.” But a vaccine was ...