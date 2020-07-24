- Covid-19 impact: Govt plans job scheme for urban poor and migrants
- Q1 early-bird results better than expected; IT, financial services do well
- Workout at home: With gyms shut, fitness firms go online for sessions
- 60% of Bharat Petroleum staff eligible for voluntary retirement scheme
- Covid-19 impact: IT bigwigs likely to speed up client staff absorption
- Best of BS Opinion: Bank recapitalisation is a must, retail at risk & more
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 48,000 new cases, tally hits 1,288,130
Coronavirus latest news: Maharashtra now has 347,502 cases, Tamil Nadu 192,964, Delhi 127,323, and Karnataka 80,863.
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
Coronavirus update: India has seen its biggest daily spurt in the number of coronavirus cases, with over 48,000 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours. The total now stands at 1,288,130.
Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest single-day spike of 6,472 which took its tally to 192,964. Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally has risen to 347,502. with 9,895 fresh cases on Thursday. For a second straight day, Karnataka clocked its highest single-day spike of more than 5,000 cases in 24 hours, taking its tally beyond 80,000. India's death toll has now crossed the 30,000-mark, with 30,645 fatalities reported so far.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 275,987 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 15,641,904 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 9,530,008 have recovered, 635,666 have died so far. The US on Thursday recorded over 69,000 new cases and Brazil 58,000.
