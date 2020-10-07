Adarsh Hegde takes over as MD of Allcargo Logistics firm Gati-KWE

-
Allcargo Logistics today announced the appointment of Adarsh Hegde as the managing director of Gati-KWE, one of the key arms of the recently acquired Gati Ltd.
Gati-KWE is 70:30 joint venture between Gati Ltd and Kintetsu World Express (KWE) of Japan. Alongside, Hegde will continue to be the joint managing director of Allcargo Logistics.
“I see great potential in Gati-KWE’s expertise in the business as well as the team’s passion for delivering excellence,” the release quoted Adarsh Hegde, joint managing director at Allcargo Logistics, on his appointment.
Last week, Mahendra Agarwal, founder and managing director at Hyderbad-based Gati Ltd resigned from the Boards of Gati, Gati-KWE and Gati-Kausar.
Shashi Kiran Shetty-owned Allcargo Logistics recently acquired controlling stake in Gati Ltd foraying into the express business via the latter.
Established in 1989, Gati is the pioneer in India’s express transportation segment and has been one of the largest in this industry.
