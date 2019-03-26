Adi Godrej: The man who always ensured that group stays ahead of the race

He’s been there and seen it all. Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej’s six-decade-long journey has not only been about upholding the diversified conglomerate’s storied values, but also nudging it to stay ahead of the race in every business sphere.

Over 500 million Indian consumers use one or the other Godrej product every day, including everything from soaps, creams and hair dyes to consumer durables and designer homes. The group is not averse to entering new markets too, as indicated by its string of acquisitions over the last decade and a half in South America, Asia ...