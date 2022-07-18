ADIA eyeing minority stake in Aditya Birla's health insurance arm: Report

-
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi's ADIA invests Rs 2,200 cr in IIFL Home Finance for 20% stake
HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital Advisors to ADIA for Rs 184 cr
More flexibility for insurers as Irdai eases health product approvals
Irdai and NHA to develop National Health Claims Exchange to settle claims
Irdai seeks to remove Rs 100 cr entry cap for new players in insurance biz
-
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is in talks with Aditya Birla Group for an investment of nearly Rs 1,200-1,500 crore in its health insurance arm as growth equity, the Economic Times reported on Monday.
The discussions for ADIA taking a minority stake in Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd (ABHICL) are ongoing and expected to gain pace in the coming weeks, people aware of the matter told ET.
The final amount and quantum of stake are not finalised yet, the report said.
Based in South Africa, ABHICL is a 51:49 per cent joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and MMI Holdings. The firm was incorporated in 2015 as a standalone health insurance company and started operations in October 2016.
According to IRDAI, ABHICL is one of five active standalone health insurance companies with a 14 per cent market share of the gross underwritten premium in Q1FY22, ET reported.
This comes as ADIA, one of the major sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) in the world, is looking to double down in India's fast-growing financial services space, ET said. The Abu Dhabi firm last month bought a 20 per cent minority stake in IIFL’s home finance arm for Rs 2,200 crore.
ADIA has also taken bets on various leading listed banks and NBFCs, such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and KKR India Financial Services.
Meanwhile, ABHICL's total insurance premium collection in FY22 increased by 33 per cent to Rs 1,470 crore, out of which, 66 per cent was from retail segment.
The firm, present in over 2,800 cities through branches and partner offices, claims to cover 18 million lives, including 14 million through micro insurance products.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU