Aditya Birla Fashion shakes up India's Rs 1.45-trillion ethnic wear market

Names such as Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, and Shantanu & Nikhil are labels that many Indians aspire to have in their wardrobes. Few can afford these names though. The ones that do, openly flaunt these labels on many an occasion.

Aditya Birla Fashion, which has acquired the three brands in recent transactions, proposes to take these names to a wider audience. Experts say the apparel retailer will be the first in a fragmented market to do so. “Aditya Birla Fashion will be the first retailer of scale in ethnic wear (in India). The market has many brands, promoted by big and ...