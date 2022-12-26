Advent buys significant stake in Suven Pharma, plans merger with Cohance

Global private equity investor has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an estimated 51 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Suven Pharmaceuticals from the Jasti family.

Advent will also launch an open offer for an additional 26 per cent, reports said. The deal size was not disclosed, but market sources estimated it to be around Rs 8,100 crore if the 26 percent open offer were to be subscribed.

Suven promoters Venkateswarlu Jasti and his family split Suven Lifesciences in FY20, listing the contract-research and manufacturing businesses separately via a demerger scheme. Promoters own 60 per cent in the company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and terms.

Suven Pharma’s shares were trading at Rs 496 apiece on BSE on Monday morning trade, down marginally. Reports said that Advent is likely to pay Rs 504 a share to buy the promoters' stake, or a total of Rs 6,350 crore. If the 26 per cent open offer goes through, the total deal size could cross Rs 8,100 crore.

After completing the acquisition, Advent intends to explore merging its portfolio company Cohance Lifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and merchant API (active ingredients) player for the and specialty chemical markets.

“We are delighted to bring Advent into Suven as a strategic investor. We have built a business with industry leading growth and margins. We have cultivated excellent relationships with multiple global innovator backed by deep R&D capabilities and demonstrated track record of execution and delivery excellence,” said Venkateswarlu Jasti, managing director at Suven Pharmaceuticals.

“Advent is the ideal partner for us, with deep expertise in healthcare, and a global network of professionals and experts. Their experience and resources will launch the next phase of growth for Suven . This move will benefit the Suven platform immensely. The proposed collaboration with Cohance is a win-win for Suven and its public shareholders. It will help us offer a broader set of services and multi-sites to our customers," he said.

Suven’s board will evaluate the merger for strategic rationale and accretiveness to public shareholders. “We are extremely pleased with this win-win transaction. We believe that Suven is a world class CDMO with a credible track record and a great roster of clientele to its name. We plan to build on Suven’s capabilities and make it one of the global leaders in the CDMO space," said Shweta Jalan, managing partner and head of in India.

Pankaj Patwari, managing director at Advent International, said, “Our vision for Suven is to build a $1 billion global leader, by executing effectively on the product pipeline, building new marquee customers, turbo-charging business development, and scaling up manufacturing and R&D. We will also look at acquiring synergistic businesses globally, to further build capabilities and gain new customer access."

The combined entity of Suven and Cohance will have three growth vectors across CDMO, specialty chemicals and merchant API.

Suven Pharma is a leader in India's pharma CDMO space with high growth of over 20 percent CAGR over the last four years and profitability of over 43 percent EBITDA margins.