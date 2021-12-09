Affordable spectrum a must for 5G services, says Vodafone-Idea CEO

-
The government needs to take a call on providing adequate low-priced spectrum for 5G services on a priority basis, Vodafone Idea (Vi) managing director and CEO Ravinder Takkar said at the Indian Mobile Congress on Thursday. He also indicated the need for further tariff hikes to provide quality services.
A per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India estimate, investment of $60-70 billion would be required to implement 5G services, Takkar said. Access to adequate low cost spectrum and easy payment terms was thus essential for companies to plan their investments.
“Our focus on leveraging new technologies and partnerships has led us to become the first telecom company in India to develop a wide range of 5G use cases. We have embraced cloud for our core network and we continue to upgrade our transport and radio networks to cater for the huge traffic demand which will arise from billions of connected devices in the future,” he stated.
Currently 5G trials are underway in the country and the government hopes to carry out a spectrum auction by April-May 2022. The TRAI has also initiated a consultation exercise on the issue of 5G spectrum.
Apart from the unsold spectrum in the previous auction, frequencies in 526-698 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz (3.3-3.67 GHz) and 24.25-28.5 GHz bands will be proposed for auction for the first time.
Vi CEO said more steps are needed to make the telecom industry sustainable, such as affordable spectrum, rationalization of taxes and reducing burden of litigation. "Once these steps are taken, it would be upon the companies to increase their average revenue per user (APRU). While initial steps have been taken, more needs to be done to provide quality services," Takkar asserted.
Takkar’s views on the need for affordable spectrum and requirement of a tariff hike were echoed by Bharti Enterprises chairman Akhil Gupta.
He said the price of 5G spectrum needs to be rational and revenue maximisation should not be the objective of the government.
Gupta said the recent 20-25 per cent tariff hikes undertaken by the telecom companies are a small step towards sustained financial performance of the sector and highlighted the need for ARPUs to increase to Rs 300.
