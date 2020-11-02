After 26 yrs as HDFC Bank boss, Aditya Puri joins Carlyle as senior advisor

-
Soon after completing 26 year-long innings as HDFC Bank chief executive, Aditya Puri is now donning hat as senior advisor at global investment firm Carlyle. Puri will advise the Carlyle team on investment opportunities across Asia.
He will provide guidance on the evolving market landscape and new investment opportunities, Carlyle said in a statement.
He would also advise Carlyle’s investment professionals and portfolio management teams on building differentiated high quality businesses.
Puri was appointed as the first CEO of HDFC Bank when it was established in 1994. He laid down office as MD&CEO last month. Puri grew HDFC Bank into the largest private sector bank in India with over $210 billion of assets (as of September 30, 2020), with a market cap of over $90 billion (as of October 2020).
Puri said Carlyle is known for its ability to transform businesses, working closely in partnership with management teams and other key stakeholders to drive sustainable long-term growth.
Carlyle deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. It has $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020 and employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.
