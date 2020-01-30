After 50 years at the helm, Rahul Bajaj steps down from executive role

After several decades at the helm, Rahul Bajaj, chairman of the Bajaj group, has stepped down as chairman of the holding company, Bajaj Holdings & Investments, and listed companies, including Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv.

Bajaj Auto, the maker of Pulsar brand of motorcycles and RE three-wheelers, said on Thursday that the group patriarch, who has been a whole-time director and chairman of the automobile making arm since April 1, 1970, would take a non-executive role.

He oversaw the successful transition of Bajaj Auto from the "Hamara Bajaj" days through its popular Chetak brand of scooters to World’s Favourite Indian — Bajaj now sells its motorcycles in over 70 countries. Bajaj, who played an active role in the affairs of the company till 2005, took a backseat in the group companies, passing on the baton to the elder son, Rajiv Bajaj, for the auto business and the financial services business to the younger son, Sanjiv Bajaj.

Bajaj’s resignation from the top post comes ahead of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rule deadline that called for a separation of the posts of chairman and managing director of top 500 listed It also said the chairperson of a company's board should be a non-executive director and should not be related to the MD or CEO. The rule has now been deferred by two years.

“The tenure of appointment of as executive chairman is expiring on 31 March 2020. Due to certain commitments and other preoccupation, Bajaj has decided not to continue as a whole-time director of the company after the expiry of his current term on 31 March 2020,” the company said in a notification to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

He has already attained the age of 75 years. The company will seek shareholders’ approval through a special resolution, it said. On Wednesday, Bajaj Finserv, Group’s financial services business also notified Bajaj’s resignation as the chairman from Bajaj Finserv and its subsidiaries -- Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.