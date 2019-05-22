After Air India bid in 2001, Jet is Hinduja's second attempt at airline biz

The National Democratic Alliance government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001 decided to divest 40 per cent in Air India. Despite making an aborted attempt in 1995 to set up an airline (which faced severe opposition), the Tatas were again in the fray and roped in Singapore Airlines for the bid. But they were not the only ones interested.

There was another bidder, the Hindujas, who had been on the edges of the aviation business for a while. And this was their first big step into it. However, strong opposition to the divestment of Air India in political circles as well as the ...