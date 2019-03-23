Hinduja family richest Asians in Britain, worth 25 billion pounds: Report

Leading London-based NRI industrial tycoons, the Hinduja family top the for the sixth successive year with an estimated net worth of 25.2 billion pounds, an increase of over 3 billion pounds over the previous year.

According to the released at the Asian Business Awards here on Friday night, Steel magnates and his son remained in second place, with 11.2 billion pounds- down 2.8 billion pounds.

India's to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam released the list which is a compilation of the 101 wealthiest Asians in Britain, highlighting exceptional entrepreneurial achievement over the last 12 months.

S P Lohia (Petrochemicals) took the third place with 5.8 billion pounds.

The entries of the have a combined wealth of more than 85.2 billion pounds.

The figure is increasing year on year and this year's overall wealth increases by over 5 billion pounds.

The list features seven new entries, including and his son who enter at number 40 on the list with an estimated value of 300 million pounds.

Lord and family are 17th in the list with a net worth 900 million pounds- an increase of 100 million pounds over the previous year.

Shailesh Solanki, of (AMG) publisher of the Rich List said, "The Asian Rich List is carefully compiled by a team of experts and it is the definitive guide to Asian wealth in Britain."



Hinduja, of the said "our existing portfolio of is all in the sunrise sectors. Our focus is on and financial services, and of course, philanthropy."



In London, the Hindujas are continuing with the conversion of the Old War Office, on which they have a 250-year lease, into a luxury residential and 125-room

He said in India, there has been investment worth Rupees 1,000 crore (108 million pounds) in car and bus manufacturers Ashok Leyland, where Gopi's younger son, Dheeraj Hinduja, is

It recently inaugurated a cutting edge electric vehicle facility in its at is introducing in its buses.

Gopi said "All our businesses are going through a digital transformation journey."



For example, " (HGS) is ramping up its headcount in the US, with plans to add 600 more people by June 2019 by setting up a new centre in "



HGS, rebranded from HTMT Global, has a presence in 12 countries including the Philippines, the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Mauritius, the UAE and In India, it has 68 "delivery centres" in Bengaluru, Chennai, and as well as in growing cities such as Mysore, Nagercoil, Durgapur, Siliguri and Guntur.

The recently acquired for Rs 1,000 crore (108 million) to "augment our presence in the renewable and alternative energy space," Gopi explained.

In healthcare, special attention is being devoted to spreading "cancer awareness". In Mumbai, the was involved in organising "the cancer is curable ride" on World Cancer Day on February 4.