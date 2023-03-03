JUST IN
In a bid to rationalise costs, Swiggy sells cloud kitchen business
Business Standard

After Bajaj Allianz, New India Assurance gets into surety bonds business

Surety bonds can help smaller infra developers compete with larger, more established ones for bigger contracts, the company said

Topics
Bajaj Allinaz | New India Assurance | Bonds

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

After Bajaj Allianz, New India Assurance gets into surety bonds business

The country’s largest general insurer, New India Assurance, has become the second insurance company to get into the surety bonds business, which is being pushed by the central government as an alternative to bank guarantees for government procurement.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:37 IST

