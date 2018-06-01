JUST IN
After CBI, ED files money laundering case against AirAsia officials

A joint probe by the two agencies are now expected to go forward in the case

Press Trust of India 

AirAsia
After the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now registered a case of money laundering against AirAsia officials and others for allegedly trying to manipulate the government policies through corrupt means to get international licence for its Indian venture AirAsia India, officials said on Thursday.

The central probe agency, they said, had pressed sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to probe if alleged tainted funds were used to create illegal assets and it has taken cognisance of the CBI FIR to lodge its own case. They added that the accused in its FIR, known as the Enforcement Case Information Report, are same as those in the complaint of the CBI.

The agency, they said, would go into the money trail of the accused and the entire deal and a joint probe by the two agencies are now expected to go forward in the case.

The agency’s office in Mumbai has been probing a separate case against the airline and its executives under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
First Published: Fri, June 01 2018. 00:47 IST

