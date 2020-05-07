After Covid-19, clients will look at WFH issues: HCL Tech's C Vijayakumar

HCL Tech said it does not see a major long-term impact from Covid-19 on its business. C Vijayakumar, president and chief executive officer, tells Neha Alawadhi that though demand has fallen in some sectors, others continue to be strong.

Edited excerpts: How has the pandemic impacted HCL Tech since March when it really became a global problem? The way we should look at this is in two parts — first is from our ability to service customers, which is the supply side. I think that is very much under control. Second is the demand side where there are industries that ...