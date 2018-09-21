After Darjeeling and Assam, Tea board plans GI for Sikkim tea

The is considering a fresh (GI) label for The is of the view that this move will not only create a new brand identity for this tea and help push it in the export market, but will also help protect the brand.

“We want to put in place a GI tag for all the tea-producing regions and are considering one for Sikkim tea,” deputy chairman at the Tea Board, Arun Kumar Ray told Business Standard, adding that such a move will help each of the tea varieties from Darjeeling, Assam, Dooars, Nilgiris, Kangra and Sikkim establish their own brand identity.

All the major tea regions currently have a GI label and a logo, but the most recognised is Darjeeling, which is used across the globe to certify its authenticity.

The tea from Darjeeling, Sikkim and Nepal are extremely identical in look and aroma and until they are brewed, it is diificult to tell the difference between these three. At times, even tea connoisseurs get confused about quality leaves from these three different regions; and it is here that the problem arises.

Industry officials suggested that quite often, cheap quality Nepal tea and some produce from Sikkim are passed on to the blenders and packeteers as Knowingly, or unknowingly, the packeteers pack tea from Nepal and Sikkim and brand them with the widely recognised GI label. This problem is most acute among loose tea leaf sellers.

Darjeeling, the queen among teas globally, fetches a hefty premium over other varieties, including Chinese green tea and prices of Sikkim or Nepal are no match. On the other hand, while tea from Sikkim is identical to Darjeeling in aroma, only extremely high quality orthodox Nepal tea is valued in the blender-packeteer markets of Germany, Japan and Western Europe.

“Often tea from Nepal is confused not just with Darjeeling, but with Sikkim also. Many a time, tea from Nepal is first routed to Sikkim; blended with Sikkim tea, and then passed on to Darjeeling or other packeteers in Kolkata, where further blending takes place,” a planter having tea estates in Darjeeling opined.

The industry believes that if a GI can be given to as well, then packateers might refrain from cross-blending teas from these three regions to protect the Darjeeling and Sikkim brands.

Moreover, a concentrated branding effort, together with GI recognition, is expected to open up the lucrative export market for orthodox teas from Sikkim.

“It would be good to roll out a GI tag for Sikkim, as it will also protect the Darjeeling brand by laying down two clearly demarcated territories”, Azam Monem, president at the ITA said.

The tea landscape in Sikkim is primarily dominated by the Sikkim government owned – the only tea estate in this state established in 1969 – and various other small tea growers.

With only one garden and other small backyard producers, Sikkim rolls out an estimated 0.5 million kg (mkg) of tea every year. In comparison, the produce from 87 gardens and other small growers in Darjeeling hover around 8 mkg.

The has been exporting its finest teas to countries like the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Japan, Australia and others and two months back won a gold medal in China on account of its quality.

Subramaniam M V, senior consultant of marketing and sales at Temi Tea said, “A GI tag would definitely help boost our exports. It has been a long time that has come out of the shadows of Darjeeling tea and has created an identity of its own.”

The Temi Tea Garden, the youngest from the Darjeeling-Sikkim region, owes its foundation to the then king of Sikkim, Palden Dhondup Namgyal, who roped in Teddy Young, a British tea planter at Darjeeling, to set up a tea garden in his kingdom. Today, this garden, which stretches across 376 hectares at an elevation ranging between 5,500-7,000 feet above sea level, is certified as organic and prices are almost at par with an average Darjeeling tea. It also represented India in the Las Vegas World Tea Expo this year.