After decade-low in July, Reliance Industries oil import up 58% in August

Oil imports by India’s Reliance Industries, the operator of the world's biggest refining complex, surged in August after over a decade low in July, as the company has resumed normal operation at its export-focused plant after weeks of maintenance shutdown, preliminary data obtained from shipping and industry sources showed.



Reliance's oil imports in August rose about 58 per cent from July to 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. The private refiner also received Venezuelan oil in August after a gap of two months as it took authorisation from Washington to exchange the oil for fuels.



The sources declined to be identified.