After food and grocery, Swiggy eyes innovating delivery business

Buoyed with $1-billion funding raised last December, online food delivery firm Swiggy is not only scaling up its core business by rapidly expanding into smaller cities and towns, it is also looking at tapping into a range of newer opportunities.

These include reaching out to college campuses to provide its service to the student community, supplying daily needs such as milk, breads, leveraging one of its previous acquisitions as well taking reputed restaurant brands of one region to another through its chain of cloud kitchens. “We like to design ourselves as what problems we ...