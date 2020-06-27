JUST IN
Microsoft to close retail stores permanently, take $450-million hit
After Hindustan Unilever, L'Oreal to drop 'white' from skin care range

On Friday, a company spokesperson said the group had acknowledged legitimate concerns about the terms used to describe skin even-ing products.

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

L’Oreal is a big player in the Rs 5,000-crore fairness market in India, which is dominated by HUL and Emami.

A day after HUL’s decision to rename Fair & Lovely, the world's largest cosmetics company, L'Oreal, said it would drop the words ‘whitening’, ‘fair’ and ‘light’ from its range of skincare products. One of its flagship skin products is White Perfect.

On Friday, a company spokesperson said the group had acknowledged legitimate concerns about the terms used to describe skin even-ing products. “We have, therefore, decided to remove the words,” the spokesperson said. L’Oreal is a big player in the Rs 5,000-crore fairness market in India, which is dominated by HUL and Emami.

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 01:53 IST

