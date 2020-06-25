HUL to rebrand Fair & Lovely as spotlight shifts to fairness creams

The country's largest consumer goods company, Hindustan Unilever, (HUL) on Thursday said it would rebrand Fair & Lovely, its Rs 2,000-crore fairness cream, as the spotlight shifts on the category, following the global #BlackLivesMatter movement.

On Monday, Johnson & Johnson announced that it would exit the fairness cream category in India and the Middle East as protests have grown over the issue of gender discrimination and stereotyping, following the death of George Floyd in the US.

HUL said that it would drop 'fair' from the trademark and that the new change would happen in the next few months.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL said, “We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty. In 2019, we removed the cameo with two faces as well as the shade guides from the packaging of Fair & Lovely and the brand communication progressed from fairness to glow which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin. These changes were very well received by our consumers."





Brand experts as well as the advertising regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) have been vocal about the need for change, saying the category requires a re-look. In February, the Indian Health Ministry had proposed stiff penalties for those making misleading claims about fairness.

Alpana Parida, managing director, DY Works, a Mumbai-based brand and design consultancy, says, “It is time desist from feeding the myth that fair is beautiful, directly or indirectly. Advertising today is about realism and people are celebrating real people in right earnest. Capturing them just the way they are. Jewellery, apparel and lifestyle brands are using darker models and celebrating the dark skin tone.”

Brands such as Tanishq and fashion labels such as Sabyasachi have taken the lead to address this ‘woke generation’, featuring dark models in their campaigns over the last few years.

Last week, oral care major Colgate said it would review a top-selling Chinese brand called Darlie, whose name translates to mean 'black person toothpaste'. And food and beverage major PepsiCo said it would rebrand its 130-year-old syrup called Aunt Jemima in the US, intending to move away from its racial history.