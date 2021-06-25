After incubation plan success, Maruti may pick stake in mobility start-ups

Maruti Suzuki’s start-up incubation programme has now started reaping benefits as the automaker has implemented these solutions across its system, leading to cost benefits. Encouraged by the success of the programme, the company is now planning to pick equity stake in some of these start-ups. “Some of these start-ups have created good value for our company, leading to imm­ense cost benefits.

This is part of our effort to identify and implement innovation outside the company. As part of this, we search for start-ups at all levels — it could be just an idea or a ...