After More and Future Retail deals, Amazon smoothens road for offline play

With access to more than 2,100 offline retail stores spread across the country, global tech and e-commerce giant Amazon has become one of the largest retailers in the country. Late on Thursday evening, Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail, in a filing to BSE, said that Amazon.com was acquiring 49 per cent stake in a group entity — Future Coupons.

Future Coupons, which is into digital payments, has an economic interest of 7.3 per cent in Future Retail by way of convertible warrants. Through this deal, Amazon would have an effective stake of 3.6 per cent in Future Retail. According ...