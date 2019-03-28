After Ola investment, Sachin Bansal backs scooter sharing start-up Vogo

Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of e-commerce major Flipkart, is backing scooter-sharing start-up Vogo. He has invested an undisclosed amount in the Bengaluru-based company, which is trying to solve micro-mobility issue, sources familiar with the development said. “It is a debt investment.

Sachin’s (Bansal) treasury department is managing some of his money and investing in a bunch of start-ups,” said a person familiar with the matter. Bansal could not be reached for comments. Walmart’s $16-billion investment in Flipkart last May for an initial stake of 77 per ...