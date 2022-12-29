JUST IN
Will this year's record M&A show continue in 2023?
Google staff braces for a cost-cutting drive as budgetary anxiety mounts
Reliance Industries topped the growth charts in the last 20 years
Timely resolution of FDA action key for Indian pharma's US pipeline
McLeod negotiates with investors to monetise assets, infuse fresh capital
JK Lakshmi ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first LNG fleet
I owe my success to institutional reforms over 30 years: Gautam Adani
India's billionaire club shrinks to 120, Gautam Adani tops rich list
IOCL to undertake intensified TB elimination project in UP, Chhattisgarh
SBI to consider raising funds via infrastructure bonds worth up to $1.21 bn
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Will this year's record M&A show continue in 2023?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tech darling that rose 2,500% in 2021 now among India's worst performers

The beating in the company's shares has wiped away 129 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) in market value

Topics
Tech stocks | Market news | Companies

Alex Gabriel Simon | Bloomberg 

sensex, BSE
Photo: Bloomberg

Corporate governance issues have turned shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. into one of India’s worst performers this year after a 2,500% surge in 2021.

The ad-tech firm’s stock has declined more than 70% in 2022, making it the worst performer on S&P BSE 500 Index, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. The slump started after a market regulator raised concerns that some of the company’s disclosures and financial transactions have been “detrimental” to investors.

Graph

The beating in the company’s shares has wiped away 129 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) in market value, especially hurting retail investors, who own a majority of the firm. The Securities and Exchange Board of India last year appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, to conduct a forensic audit of Brightcom’s financials.

The “SEBI needs to move faster, and strengthen its investigation mechanism,” said Harish Kumar, a partner at Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India. “Inability to ensure compliance can result in erosion of shareholder wealth and faith in the market.”

No analysts track the company’s stock, despite the meteoric rise which pushed its valuation above $2.5 billion a year ago.

--With assistance from Ragini Saxena, Anto Antony and Preeti Singh.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tech stocks

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 09:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.