After SC rejects AGR plea, telcos brainstorm on paying up to 20% dues

Telecom companies are discussing a possible plan to make an upfront part payment, which could be up to 20 per cent of their dues linked to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The total AGR dues, including licence fee and spectrum user charge along with penalties and interest, are estimated at Rs 1.47 trillion for 15 telcos even as many of them have sold out or shut down their business.

The Supreme Court, in its order on October 24 last year, had asked telcos to pay up the AGR dues within 90 days. On Thursday, the court rejected a review petition by telcos, in a massive blow to the ...