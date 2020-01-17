AGR verdict: Ball now in govt's court to salvage telcos, say banks

As concerns over Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues cloud the business environment, banks with heavy exposure to the group say there is little they can do, and there is no scope for reworking repayment obligations of telecom operators, unless there is a default. Senior public sector bank executives said any relief to the sector must come from the government first.

The outstanding debt of Vodafone Idea group is over Rs 1.25 trillion as of March 2019. Goldman Sachs said in a report that Vodafone Idea would be potentially the most impacted if the ...