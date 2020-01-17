AGR verdict: Fund market braces for a storm over Vodafone Idea's debt

Investors — small as well as institutional — are staring at huge losses on account of their indirect exposure to beleaguered Vodafone Idea, which is on the verge of a collapse over liabilities to the government and a heavy debt burden amid industry stress.

About 45 mutual fund (MF) schemes belonging to four fund houses and at least three provident and pension fund schemes have invested in debentures of the telco. MFs have already started to mark-down their debt exposure following Supreme Court's decision on Thursday to reject review plea of the telecom companies on ...