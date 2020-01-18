After scorching start, Oyo looks to get its business basics right

After breakneck — critics would say reckless — growth that has thrown up issues of quality and allegations of dubious practices, Oyo Hotel and Homes is learnt to be pulling back and focusing on improving its business fundamentals. According to sources in the know, the Gurugram-based firm may exit certain international geographies so that it can stabilise its operations in existing markets.

Some plans, such as launching cloud food services and cloud kitchens, may be deferred, or even shelved completely. The firm is said to be firing 2,400 employees, or 20 per ...