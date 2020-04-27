After strong FY20, Alembic Pharma's FY21 outlook, too, remains firm

Alembic Pharma’s strong performance, led by its US and India businesses, helped the stock gain more than 8 per cent on Friday, and another 5 per cent on Monday. While the results showed no impact of Covid-19 led disruptions (either on supplies or raw material front), the company has sustained a double-digit growth trajectory in March quarter after witnessing volatility in the past.

The domestic market growth revival helped steady the ship for the company, which has continued to see regular traction in the US. The branded India sales (28 per cent of overall) grew 13 per cent ...