After suffering losses for 3 quarters, IndiGo on a flight path to profit

Cooling fuel prices and rupee depreciation and rising demand could help the country's largest airline by market share to reverse successive quarters of losses

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

The airline has been making losses for the last three quarters amid high fuel prices and weak rupee

After suffering losses for three quarters, IndiGo is expected to return to profitability in Q3 of FY23 on the back of cooling fuel prices and rupee depreciation, rising demand, relatively weak competition and airfare discipline which is being maintained.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 18:40 IST

