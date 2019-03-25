After Thums Up and RimZim, Coca-Cola plans to take Maaza international

The world’s largest beverage maker, Coca-Cola, is counting on markets such as India to spruce up its portfolio of global brands. The Atlanta-based major sees growth potential in India, ranked sixth in its pecking order of markets.

While part of its India blueprint will involve pushing the local unit up from sixth to fifth position in the next one year, the second part will see the global major increasingly taking some of the popular brands to international markets. Thums Up and RimZim have been taken to neighbouring countries in South Asia in recent months. “There is ...